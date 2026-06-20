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ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 24 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 24 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 24 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via vendredi 24 juillet 2026.

Adresse
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse
Ville
66120 Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Début
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Fin
samedi 25 juillet 2026
Heure de début
21:00:00
Tarif

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 24 JUILLET

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-24 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-24

MANGO MANGO

Un concert festif aux sonorités funk et latines ! Mango Mango vous propose une ambiance chaleureuse et dansante, idéale pour profiter d’une soirée conviviale en plein air.

Gratuit En famille
  .

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

MANGO MANGO

A festive concert featuring funk and Latin sounds! Mango Mango offers a warm, dance-friendly atmosphere—perfect for enjoying a fun evening outdoors.

Free? Bring the whole family

L’événement ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 24 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OT DE FONT ROMEU

À voir aussi à Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via (Pyrénées-Orientales)