ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 24 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 24 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via vendredi 24 juillet 2026.
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 24 JUILLET
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-24 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-24
MANGO MANGO
Un concert festif aux sonorités funk et latines ! Mango Mango vous propose une ambiance chaleureuse et dansante, idéale pour profiter d’une soirée conviviale en plein air.
Gratuit En famille
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84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
MANGO MANGO
A festive concert featuring funk and Latin sounds! Mango Mango offers a warm, dance-friendly atmosphere—perfect for enjoying a fun evening outdoors.
Free? Bring the whole family
L’événement ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 24 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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