Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ROMEUFONIES CONCERTS DU MONDE JEUDI 23 JUILLET

LE CHALET DES AIRELLES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-23 19:30:00

fin : 2026-08-23 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-23

TATO

Guitariste, chanteur, auteur, compositeur, interprète, Antoine TATO Garcia apprend la guitare au côté des grands musiciens gitans de Perpignan. Maître dans l’art du fameux ventilador

Gratuit

.

LE CHALET DES AIRELLES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

TATO

Guitarist, singer, songwriter, composer, and performer, Antoine %AB TATO %BB Garcia learned to play the guitar alongside the great Gypsy musicians of Perpignan. A master of the famous %AB ventilador %BB

Free

L’événement ROMEUFONIES CONCERTS DU MONDE JEUDI 23 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT DE FONT ROMEU