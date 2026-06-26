ROMEUFONIES CONCERTS DU MONDE JEUDI 23 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
jeudi 23 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
ROMEUFONIES CONCERTS DU MONDE JEUDI 23 JUILLET
LE CHALET DES AIRELLES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23 19:30:00
fin : 2026-08-23 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-23
TATO
Guitariste, chanteur, auteur, compositeur, interprète, Antoine TATO Garcia apprend la guitare au côté des grands musiciens gitans de Perpignan. Maître dans l’art du fameux ventilador
Gratuit
.
LE CHALET DES AIRELLES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
TATO
Guitarist, singer, songwriter, composer, and performer, Antoine %AB TATO %BB Garcia learned to play the guitar alongside the great Gypsy musicians of Perpignan. A master of the famous %AB ventilador %BB
Free
L’événement ROMEUFONIES CONCERTS DU MONDE JEUDI 23 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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