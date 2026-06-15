Saint-Chinian

SAINT-CHINIAN VISITE DU COEUR DU VILLAGE

1, grand rue Saint-Chinian Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-23

fin : 2026-07-30

Date(s) :

2026-07-23 2026-07-30 2026-08-06 2026-08-13

Découverte du patrimoine architectural à travers une visite guidée dans le cœur de Saint-Chinian

Saint-Chinian n’aura plus de secrets pour vous son histoire, son patrimoine… De la draperie à la vigne, découvrez son évolution au fil des siècles. La visite est accompagnée de Morena la Griotte qui vous fera chanter en flânant !

Découverte du patrimoine architectural à travers une visite guidée dans le cœur de Saint-Chinian

Saint-Chinian n’aura plus de secrets pour vous son histoire, son patrimoine… De la draperie à la vigne, découvrez son évolution au fil des siècles. La visite est accompagnée de Morena la Griotte qui vous fera chanter en flânant ! .

1, grand rue Saint-Chinian 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 37 85 29

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English :

Discover the architectural heritage through a guided tour in the heart of Saint-Chinian

Saint-Chinian will hold no more secrets for you: its history, its heritage… From the drapery to the vineyards, discover how the town has evolved over the centuries. The tour is accompanied by Morena la Griotte, who will have you singing as you stroll!

L’événement SAINT-CHINIAN VISITE DU COEUR DU VILLAGE Saint-Chinian a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par 34 OT DU CANAL DU MIDI AU ST-CHINIAN