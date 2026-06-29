SALON DU MARIAGE 2026 Parc des Expositions Perpignan
SALON DU MARIAGE 2026 Parc des Expositions Perpignan samedi 17 octobre 2026.
Perpignan
SALON DU MARIAGE 2026
Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-17
fin : 2026-10-18
Date(s) :
2026-10-17
Perpignan Congrès Expo a le plaisir d’annoncer la prochaine édition du Salon du Mariage, les 17 et 18 octobre 2026, au sein de la Hall’E du Parc des Expositions.
Rendez-vous incontournable des futurs mariés, ce salon rassemble en un seul lieu tous l…
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Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 68 26 26 congrexpo@congres-perpignan.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Perpignan Congrès Expo is pleased to announce the next edition of the Wedding Fair, on October 17 and 18, 2026, in Hall E of the Parc des Expositions.
A must-attend event for future brides and grooms, this fair brings together in one place all the…
L’événement SALON DU MARIAGE 2026 Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par CDT66
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