SALON DU MARIAGE 2026 Parc des Expositions Perpignan

Perpignan

SALON DU MARIAGE 2026

Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-17

fin : 2026-10-18

Date(s) :

2026-10-17

Perpignan Congrès Expo a le plaisir d’annoncer la prochaine édition du Salon du Mariage, les 17 et 18 octobre 2026, au sein de la Hall’E du Parc des Expositions.

Rendez-vous incontournable des futurs mariés, ce salon rassemble en un seul lieu tous l…

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Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 68 26 26 congrexpo@congres-perpignan.com

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English :

Perpignan Congrès Expo is pleased to announce the next edition of the Wedding Fair, on October 17 and 18, 2026, in Hall E of the Parc des Expositions.

A must-attend event for future brides and grooms, this fair brings together in one place all the…

L’événement SALON DU MARIAGE 2026 Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par CDT66