Salon En route pour Noël ! Valexpo Oyonnax

Salon En route pour Noël !

Valexpo 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax Ain

Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-20

fin : 2026-11-22

Date(s) :

2026-11-20

Commencez votre plongée dans l’univers magique des fêtes de fin d’année avec le retour du salon EN ROUTE POUR NOËL ! Décoration, jouets, bijoux, produits de beauté ou gastronomie, tous les goûts seront comblés !

Valexpo 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 77 35 96 valexpo@oyonnax.fr

English : Christmas Flavour and Colour Show

Start your dive into the magical world of the holiday season with the return of the EN ROUTE POUR NOËL show! Decoration, toys, jewelry, beauty products or gastronomy, all tastes will be satisfied!

