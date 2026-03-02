Scène d’Été au Centre Bourg Commun Accord Ault
Scène d’Été au Centre Bourg Commun Accord Ault samedi 8 août 2026.
Scène d’Été au Centre Bourg Commun Accord
Grande Rue Ault Somme
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-08
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Vous avez dit Commun Accord ? Affirmatif ! Formation normande aux influences Pop Rock, Commun accord est un groupe qui, de reprises de chansons françaises en reprises de hits internationaux, emmène son public faire un voyage musical entrainant, le temps d’une soirée ! Embarquement immédiat et d’un commun accord !
Grande Rue Ault 80460 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 60 41 21
English :
Did you say Commun Accord? You bet! A band from Normandy with Pop Rock influences, Commun accord is a group that, from covers of French songs to covers of international hits, takes its audience on a rousing musical journey for one evening! All aboard, by mutual agreement!
L’événement Scène d’Été au Centre Bourg Commun Accord Ault a été mis à jour le 2026-03-02 par DESTINATION LE TREPORT MERS