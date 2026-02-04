SCÈNES D’ENFANCE LE PETIT CHAPERON ROUGE

2 Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-21 15:30:00

fin : 2026-03-21

Date(s) :

2026-03-21

Ce conte chorégraphique sans paroles ne raconte pas la célèbre histoire, il en propose une lecture détournée. Nous y retrouvons les deux personnages, la fillette et le loup. Sur un plateau dépouillé où quelques néons délimitent l’espace, les interprètes se cherchent, se rapprochent puis se repoussent au rythme d’un mix réalisé à vue par un musicien. La peur les traverse. Mais qui des deux est finalement le plus effrayé ?

Réservation obligatoire. Dès 6 ans.

.

2 Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 90 90 20

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

This wordless choreographic tale doesn’t recount the famous story, but rather offers an alternative reading. We meet up with the two characters, the little girl and the wolf. On a bare stage where a few neon lights define the space, the performers seek each other out, approaching and then repelling each other to the rhythm of a mix produced on sight by a musician. Fear runs through them. But who’s the most frightened of them all?

Reservations essential. Ages 6 and up.

L’événement SCÈNES D’ENFANCE LE PETIT CHAPERON ROUGE Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude