SECRET(S) MÉDICAL BOITACLOUS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Perpignan

SECRET(S) MÉDICAL BOITACLOUS

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 46 – 46 – 58

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-21 20:29:00

fin : 2026-10-21

Date(s) :

2026-10-21

Au Palais des Congrès, une comédie drôle et incisive sur l’amitié, le secret professionnel et les choix moraux face à l’intérêt général.

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Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

At the Palais des Congr%E8s, a funny and incisive comedy about friendship, professional confidentiality, and moral choices in the face of the public interest.

L’événement SECRET(S) MÉDICAL BOITACLOUS Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME