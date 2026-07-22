UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Perpignan

SECRET(S) MÉDICAL BOITACLOUS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

mercredi 21 octobre 2026 · Place Armand Lanoux · Perpignan

SECRET(S) MÉDICAL BOITACLOUS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 21 octobre 2026
Fin
mercredi 21 octobre 2026
Heure de début
20:29:00
Lieu
Place Armand Lanoux
Adresse
Palais des Congrès
Ville
66000 Perpignan
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
46 46 58 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Perpignan

SECRET(S) MÉDICAL BOITACLOUS

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 46 – 46 – 58

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-21 20:29:00
fin : 2026-10-21

Date(s) :
2026-10-21

Au Palais des Congrès, une comédie drôle et incisive sur l’amitié, le secret professionnel et les choix moraux face à l’intérêt général.
  .

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Palais des Congr%E8s, a funny and incisive comedy about friendship, professional confidentiality, and moral choices in the face of the public interest.

L’événement SECRET(S) MÉDICAL BOITACLOUS Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME

À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)