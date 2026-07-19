SECRET(S) MÉDICAL Carcassonne
mardi 20 octobre 2026 · Carcassonne
Informations pratiques
Carcassonne
SECRET(S) MÉDICAL
6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude
Tarif : 33 – 33 – 48 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-20 20:30:00
fin : 2026-10-20
Date(s) :
2026-10-20
Ki M’aime Me Suive & Red Velvet présentent Secret(s) Médical Avec Michel CYMES
Quatre amis, anciens de la fac de médecine, se retrouvent comme à leur habitude chez André, leur resto favori.
Mais la soirée tourne court quand le psy du groupe fait une révélation fracassante son patient, un politicien très controversé, est en lice pour la Présidentielle !
Dès lors, l’amitié se fissure, les secrets se dévoilent et les compromis s’entrechoquent face à un dilemme crucial faut-il briser le secret professionnel pour le bien commun ?
Attendez-vous à un dîner explosif !
Durée 1h30
Auteur Michel CYMES Christophe BRUN Patrice ROMEDENNE Nicolas LUMBRERAS
Metteur en scène Philippe LELIÈVRE
Avec Michel CYMES Philippe DUSSEAU Jean Pierre MALIGNON Clémence THIOLY Philippe VIEUX
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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr
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English :
Ki M’aime Me Suive & Red Velvet Present Secret(s) Médical with Michel CYMES
Four friends, former medical school classmates, meet up as usual at André’s, their favorite restaurant.
But the evening takes a sudden turn when the group’s psychiatrist makes a shocking revelation: his patient, a highly controversial politician, is running for president!
From that moment on, their friendship begins to crack, secrets are revealed, and conflicting loyalties clash in the face of a crucial dilemma: should they breach professional confidentiality for the greater good?
Get ready for an explosive dinner!
Running time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Written by: Michel CYMES, Christophe BRUN, Patrice ROMEDENNE, Nicolas LUMBRERAS
Directed by: Philippe LELI%C8VRE
Starring: Michel CYMES, Philippe DUSSEAU, Jean Pierre MALIGNON, Cl%E9mence THIOLY, Philippe VIEUX
L’événement SECRET(S) MÉDICAL Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par
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