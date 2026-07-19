SECRET(S) MÉDICAL Carcassonne

Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

SECRET(S) MÉDICAL

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 33 – 33 – 48 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-20 20:30:00

fin : 2026-10-20

Date(s) :

2026-10-20

Ki M’aime Me Suive & Red Velvet présentent Secret(s) Médical Avec Michel CYMES

Quatre amis, anciens de la fac de médecine, se retrouvent comme à leur habitude chez André, leur resto favori.

Mais la soirée tourne court quand le psy du groupe fait une révélation fracassante son patient, un politicien très controversé, est en lice pour la Présidentielle !

Dès lors, l’amitié se fissure, les secrets se dévoilent et les compromis s’entrechoquent face à un dilemme crucial faut-il briser le secret professionnel pour le bien commun ?

Attendez-vous à un dîner explosif !

Durée 1h30

Auteur Michel CYMES Christophe BRUN Patrice ROMEDENNE Nicolas LUMBRERAS

Metteur en scène Philippe LELIÈVRE

Avec Michel CYMES Philippe DUSSEAU Jean Pierre MALIGNON Clémence THIOLY Philippe VIEUX

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

Ki M’aime Me Suive & Red Velvet Present Secret(s) Médical with Michel CYMES

Four friends, former medical school classmates, meet up as usual at André’s, their favorite restaurant.

But the evening takes a sudden turn when the group’s psychiatrist makes a shocking revelation: his patient, a highly controversial politician, is running for president!

From that moment on, their friendship begins to crack, secrets are revealed, and conflicting loyalties clash in the face of a crucial dilemma: should they breach professional confidentiality for the greater good?

Get ready for an explosive dinner!

Running time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Written by: Michel CYMES, Christophe BRUN, Patrice ROMEDENNE, Nicolas LUMBRERAS

Directed by: Philippe LELI%C8VRE

Starring: Michel CYMES, Philippe DUSSEAU, Jean Pierre MALIGNON, Cl%E9mence THIOLY, Philippe VIEUX

L’événement SECRET(S) MÉDICAL Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par