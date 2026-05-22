SEMAINE CULTURELLE TOUS AU PANTHÉON SALLE HENRI PAC Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

SEMAINE CULTURELLE TOUS AU PANTHÉON

SALLE HENRI PAC Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-20 16:00:00

fin : 2026-07-24 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-20

Les passionnés de culture et d’histoire auront rendez-vous avec la semaine culturelle orchestrée par le centre culturel.

5 conférenciers interviendront au cours de ces 5 jours.

Au coeur de cet événement, une exposition et une série de conférences captivantes.

Programme détaillé à venir. .

SALLE HENRI PAC Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie jlpcau31@aol.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Culture and history buffs can look forward to the cultural week orchestrated by the cultural center.

5 speakers will be on hand over the 5 days.

L’événement SEMAINE CULTURELLE TOUS AU PANTHÉON Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE