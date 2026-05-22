SEMAINE CULTURELLE TOUS AU PANTHÉON SALLE HENRI PAC Bagnères-de-Luchon
SEMAINE CULTURELLE TOUS AU PANTHÉON SALLE HENRI PAC Bagnères-de-Luchon lundi 20 juillet 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
SEMAINE CULTURELLE TOUS AU PANTHÉON
SALLE HENRI PAC Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20 16:00:00
fin : 2026-07-24 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-20
Les passionnés de culture et d’histoire auront rendez-vous avec la semaine culturelle orchestrée par le centre culturel.
5 conférenciers interviendront au cours de ces 5 jours.
Au coeur de cet événement, une exposition et une série de conférences captivantes.
Programme détaillé à venir. .
SALLE HENRI PAC Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie jlpcau31@aol.com
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English :
Culture and history buffs can look forward to the cultural week orchestrated by the cultural center.
5 speakers will be on hand over the 5 days.
L’événement SEMAINE CULTURELLE TOUS AU PANTHÉON Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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