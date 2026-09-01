Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

SILENCE ON TOURNE !

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 24.5 – 24.5 – 24.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-26 20:30:00

fin : 2026-09-26 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-26

Une comédie familiale de haut vol, où le rire s’empare avec frénésie des spectateurs !

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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60

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English :

A top-notch family comedy that has the audience in stitches!

L’événement SILENCE ON TOURNE ! Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par MAIRIE CANET