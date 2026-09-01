UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

SILENCE ON TOURNE ! Canet-en-Roussillon

samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon

SILENCE ON TOURNE ! Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 26 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 27 septembre 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
3 Rue Joseph Lafon
Ville
66140 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
24.5 24.5 24.5 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

SILENCE ON TOURNE !

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 24.5 – 24.5 – 24.5

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 20:30:00
fin : 2026-09-26 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-26

Une comédie familiale de haut vol, où le rire s’empare avec frénésie des spectateurs !
  .

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A top-notch family comedy that has the audience in stitches!

L’événement SILENCE ON TOURNE ! Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)