SISM L’ART POUR SE RENCONTRER AUTREMENT Canet-en-Roussillon
mercredi 7 octobre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon
Informations pratiques
Canet-en-Roussillon
SISM L’ART POUR SE RENCONTRER AUTREMENT
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-07 10:00:00
fin : 2026-10-07 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-07
Une grande journée de sensibilisation et de déstigmatisation de la santé mentale auprès d’un large public avec pour thématique:
pour notre santé mentale ouvrons nous aux arts.
.
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 71 66
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English :
A major day dedicated to raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health among a broad audience, with the theme:
%AB “For our mental health, let’s open ourselves up to the arts.” %BB
L’événement SISM L’ART POUR SE RENCONTRER AUTREMENT Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par MAIRIE CANET
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