UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

SISM L’ART POUR SE RENCONTRER AUTREMENT Canet-en-Roussillon

mercredi 7 octobre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon

SISM L’ART POUR SE RENCONTRER AUTREMENT Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 7 octobre 2026
Fin
mercredi 7 octobre 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Adresse
3 Rue Joseph Lafon
Ville
66140 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

SISM L’ART POUR SE RENCONTRER AUTREMENT

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-07 10:00:00
fin : 2026-10-07 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-07

Une grande journée de sensibilisation et de déstigmatisation de la santé mentale auprès d’un large public avec pour thématique:
pour notre santé mentale ouvrons nous aux arts.
  .

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 71 66 

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English :

A major day dedicated to raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health among a broad audience, with the theme:
%AB “For our mental health, let’s open ourselves up to the arts.” %BB

L’événement SISM L’ART POUR SE RENCONTRER AUTREMENT Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)