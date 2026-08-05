Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

SISM L’ART POUR SE RENCONTRER AUTREMENT

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-07 10:00:00

fin : 2026-10-07 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-07

Une grande journée de sensibilisation et de déstigmatisation de la santé mentale auprès d’un large public avec pour thématique:

pour notre santé mentale ouvrons nous aux arts.

.

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 71 66

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English :

A major day dedicated to raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health among a broad audience, with the theme:

%AB “For our mental health, let’s open ourselves up to the arts.” %BB

L’événement SISM L’ART POUR SE RENCONTRER AUTREMENT Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par MAIRIE CANET