Small Island Big Song à Toulouse (31) Festival Rio Loco, Rio Loco, Toulouse

Small Island Big Song à Toulouse (31) Festival Rio Loco Mercredi 10 juin, 21h00 Rio Loco Haute-Garonne

Scène prairie

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-10T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-10T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-10T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-10T22:30:00+02:00

Small Island Big Song est un projet musical, cinématographique et scénique qui unit les îles des océans Pacifique et Indien à travers une collaboration artistique unique d’une région qui partage un héritage maritime ancestral et subit les conséquences de l’évolution de nos océans. Une oeuvre-fleuve portée par le producteur de théâtre taïwanais BaoBao Chen et le producteur de musique et cinéaste australien Tim Cole.

Motivés par leurs préoccupations pour cette région confrontée à des défis culturels et environnementaux majeurs, ils ont passé les huit dernières années à rendre visite à plus d’une centaine de musiciens issus de seize nations insulaires, enregistrant sous leur direction en pleine nature et partageant des chansons d’île en île.

Le résultat ? Deux albums primés, un long métrage et une tournée mondiale avec des concerts-événements.

La Prairie des Filtres va ainsi se transformer en « un océan » pour mieux embrasser le monde, avec la présence de musiciens exceptionnels (Sammy, Yoyo Tuki…).

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https://youtu.be/v_dkKL9pRyw

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https://youtu.be/UtwvEa30Id0

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Un concert annoncé sur l’Agenda de Madagascar-musiques.net

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Rio Loco Prairie des Filtres 31000 Toulouse Toulouse 31070 Saint-Cyprien Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.rio-loco.org/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://rio-loco.org/programme/?date=2026-06-10&event=69cfcf662b5ed151149e517b »}] [{« link »: « https://www.smallislandbigsong.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Small Island Big Song u5c0fu5cf6u5927u6b4c », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « ud83cudf0f Discover more on our website: http://bit.ly/SIBS_Website nud83dudc49 Purchase on Bandcamp: http://bit.ly/SIBS_Bandcamp [A Fair Trade Release]nnud83cudf3f GASIKARA (Raw Single mix) – Small Island Big Song ft’ Sandro, Sauljaljui u6234u66c9u541b, Mau Power & Airileke. From the Album – Small Island Big Song – A Fair Trade music release, recorded in nature. nnFirst Nation artists from Islands across the Pacific and Indian oceans unite to protect their homelands. This is RAW MUSIC played and sampled by the artist in the field, not in box. No effects added. nnhttps://www.facebook.com/smallislandbigsong/nhttps://www.instagram.com/small_island_big_song/nLive: https://youtu.be/p9BxmWi7T_Inn~~~~~~nnSandro of the Vezo people of West Madagascar raps u201cthe lemurs and turtles are cryingu201d. This song is dedicated to the loss of habitats and species across our planet, in particular our corals. One of the worldu2019s two great coral reefs runs along the west coast of Madagascar, Sandrou2019s homeland. The other, The Great Barrier Reef, is part of Mau Poweru2019s homeland, Mau Power is of Kalay Lagaw Ya people of Zenadth Kes/The Torres Strait Australia. Both of these precious massive reefs are dying through warming oceans. 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This song is dedicated to the loss of habitats and species across our planet, in particular our corals. One of the worldu2019s two great coral reefs runs along the west coast of Madagascar, Sandrou2019s homeland. The other, The Great Barrier Reef, is part of Mau Poweru2019s homeland. Both are dying through warming oceans. Without a reduction in increasing ocean temperatures we will be responsible for not just the loss of another species but a whole genus.nn~~~~~~nnSmall Island Big Song is a multi-platform project uniting musicians who share an ancient seafaring ancestry across the Pacific & Indian Oceans. Recorded, composed & filmed with the artists, in the language and with the instruments of their homeland. Creating a contemporary and relevant epic musical statement of a region in the frontline of global cultural and environmental challenges. nn~~~~~~n*Profit made from the album*n1 Fair Trade – 50% of net profits are distributed to the artists & NGOs.n2 All artists are treated equally on two tiers, feature or session artist.n3 Acknowledging Intangible Cultural Heritage as defined in The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People by giving selected NGOs (by artistsu2019 choice) a share in net profits.nnFull thank you list, artist notes, interactive songsu2019 journeys, photos, videos and stories on our website. www.smallislandbigsong.comnn#RAWMusic #WorldMusic #SmallIslandBigSong », « type »: « video », « title »: « GASIKARA (Small Island mix) – Small Island Big Song », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/v_dkKL9pRyw/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_dkKL9pRyw », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSpm4uDn2gPynx0rImOvK9A », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/v_dkKL9pRyw »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Small Island Big Song u5c0fu5cf6u5927u6b4c », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Gasikara (Live) nSmall Island Big Song ft’ Emlyn, Sauljaljui, Putad & Olivia Foa’inexcerpt from ‘Our Island’.nnSmall Island Big Song LIVE n2023 TIFA (Taiwan International Festival of Arts) nNational Concert Hall, Taipei TaiwannnPerformed by Small Island Big Song nfeaturing nEmlyn (Mauritius) | Lead Vocals in Mauritian CreolenPutad (Taiwan/Amis heritage) | VocalsnOlivia Foa’i (Tokelau) | Vocals, RapnSauljaljui (Taiwan/Paiwan heritage) | VocalsnSammy (Madagascar) | Vocals, JejynRichard Mogu (Papua New Guinea) | Vocals, GaramutnManu Desroches (Mauritius) | Vocals, Calabashnand one screen nBen Hakalitz (Bougainville) | Bass BamboosnAirileke (Papua New Guinea) | Beats (Sampled Kundu & Garamut)nMau Power (Torres Strait/Australia) | Rap in Kala Lagaw YanBosco (Madagascar) | Vocals, MaravanynCharles Maimarosia (Solomon Islands) | Au-Rerepi (Pan Pipes)nArthur Borman (Sarawak/Borneo/Malaysia) | PratuokngnO Tahiti E (Tahiti) | To’erennProduced bynBaoBao Chen (Taiwan) | Co-Founder, Manager, Executive ProducernTim Cole (Australia) | Co-Founder & Artistic Director, Visual & Sound Design.nnPresented by nNTCH National Theatre and Concert Hall, Taiwan nnLive Video by nFilmed by Bon Wu, Henry Wu, Elfie Pan, Tim Cole nEdited by Tim ColenSound by Tim Cole nnCover Photo by nSamra TeaguennMore about Small Island Big Songnwww.smallislandbigsong.com », « type »: « video », « title »: « Gasikara (Live) – Small Island Big Song ft’ Emlyn, Sauljaljui, Putad & Olivia Foa’i », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/UtwvEa30Id0/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtwvEa30Id0 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSpm4uDn2gPynx0rImOvK9A », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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Premier concert en France de Small Island Big Song, projet musical, cinématographique et scénique qui unit les îles des océans Pacifique et Indien à travers une collaboration artistique unique. TAIWAN MADAGASCAR