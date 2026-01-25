Soirée à thème L’incontournable Matha

Soirée à thème L’incontournable

11 place Sanson Matha Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

pour le repas

Début : 2026-08-08 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-08 02:00:00

2026-08-08

L’incontournable vous propose une soirée sur le thème des Férias

Taureau mécanique fanfare B7 d’Arcachon

Ambiance Rouge et blanc

.

11 place Sanson Matha 17160 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 70 31 33 99

English :

L’incontournable offers an evening on the theme of Férias

Mechanical bull Arcachon brass band B7

Red and white atmosphere

