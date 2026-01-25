Soirée à thème L’incontournable Matha
Soirée à thème L’incontournable Matha samedi 8 août 2026.
11 place Sanson Matha Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR
pour le repas
Début : 2026-08-08 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-08 02:00:00
2026-08-08
L’incontournable vous propose une soirée sur le thème des Férias
Taureau mécanique fanfare B7 d’Arcachon
Ambiance Rouge et blanc
.
11 place Sanson Matha 17160 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 70 31 33 99
English :
L’incontournable offers an evening on the theme of Férias
Mechanical bull Arcachon brass band B7
Red and white atmosphere
