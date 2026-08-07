Informations pratiques

Le Barcarès

SOIREE DANSANTE

Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-18 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-18 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-18

Venez partager une soirée placée sous le signe de la musique et de la bonne humeur avec NELESIA !

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Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come join us for an evening filled with music and good cheer with NELESIA!

L’événement SOIREE DANSANTE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par OT DE PORT BARCARES