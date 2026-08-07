AGENDA · Le Barcarès
SOIREE DANSANTE Le Barcarès
mardi 18 août 2026 · Le Barcarès
Informations pratiques
Le Barcarès
SOIREE DANSANTE
Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-18
Venez partager une soirée placée sous le signe de la musique et de la bonne humeur avec NELESIA !
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Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come join us for an evening filled with music and good cheer with NELESIA!
L’événement SOIREE DANSANTE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
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