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Soirée d’ouverture-Concert de jazz Perrusson

Soirée d’ouverture-Concert de jazz Perrusson

Soirée d’ouverture-Concert de jazz Perrusson mercredi 22 juillet 2026.

Ville
37600 Perrusson
Département
Indre-et-Loire
Début
mercredi 22 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 22 juillet 2026
Heure de début
18:30:00
Tarif
Gratuit

Perrusson

Soirée d’ouverture-Concert de jazz

Perrusson Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-22 00:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-22

Soirée d’ouverture Jazz au Domaine de La Brosse
Le Festival Station 37 s’ouvre avec un concert gratuit de jazz réunissant une chanteuse et trois musiciens au Domaine de La Brosse. Une buvette sera proposée tout au long de la soirée.
Soirée d’ouverture Jazz au Domaine de La Brosse
Le Festival Station 37 s’ouvre avec un concert gratuit de jazz réunissant une chanteuse et trois musiciens au Domaine de La Brosse. Une buvette sera proposée tout au long de la soirée.   .

Perrusson 37600 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 11 95 80 66  festival.station37@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Opening Night: Jazz at the Domaine de La Brosse
The Station 37 Festival kicks off with a free jazz concert featuring a singer and three musicians at the Domaine de La Brosse. Refreshments will be available throughout the evening.

L’événement Soirée d’ouverture-Concert de jazz Perrusson a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire

À voir aussi à Perrusson (Indre-et-Loire)