Soirée d’ouverture-Concert de jazz Perrusson
Soirée d’ouverture-Concert de jazz Perrusson mercredi 22 juillet 2026.
Perrusson
Soirée d’ouverture-Concert de jazz
Perrusson Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-22 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-22
Soirée d’ouverture Jazz au Domaine de La Brosse
Le Festival Station 37 s’ouvre avec un concert gratuit de jazz réunissant une chanteuse et trois musiciens au Domaine de La Brosse. Une buvette sera proposée tout au long de la soirée.
Soirée d’ouverture Jazz au Domaine de La Brosse
Le Festival Station 37 s’ouvre avec un concert gratuit de jazz réunissant une chanteuse et trois musiciens au Domaine de La Brosse. Une buvette sera proposée tout au long de la soirée. .
Perrusson 37600 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 11 95 80 66 festival.station37@gmail.com
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English :
Opening Night: Jazz at the Domaine de La Brosse
The Station 37 Festival kicks off with a free jazz concert featuring a singer and three musicians at the Domaine de La Brosse. Refreshments will be available throughout the evening.
L’événement Soirée d’ouverture-Concert de jazz Perrusson a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire
À voir aussi à Perrusson (Indre-et-Loire)
- Vide-greniers Perrusson 5 juillet 2026
- Festival Station 37 Perrusson 22 juillet 2026
- Festival Station 37 Perrusson 23 juillet 2026
- Concert Perrusson 12 septembre 2026