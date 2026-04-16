Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

SORTIE CHANTS D’OISEAUX Cardeilhac

SORTIE CHANTS D’OISEAUX Cardeilhac

SORTIE CHANTS D’OISEAUX Cardeilhac mercredi 10 juin 2026.

Adresse : MAISON DE L'ARBORETUM

Ville : 31350 Cardeilhac

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : mercredi 10 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 10 juin 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 3.5 3.5 3.5 Tarif enfant

Cardeilhac

SORTIE CHANTS D’OISEAUX

MAISON DE L’ARBORETUM Cardeilhac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 3.5 – 3.5 – EUR
3.5
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-10 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-10 12:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-10

Le chant envoûtant des oiseaux !
Sortie pour adultes et enfants dès 6 ans.
Intervenant Eloy Sanchez, éthologue
Sur inscription en ligne ou par téléphone. 3.5  .

MAISON DE L’ARBORETUM Cardeilhac 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The bewitching song of birds!

L’événement SORTIE CHANTS D’OISEAUX Cardeilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Cardeilhac (Haute-Garonne)