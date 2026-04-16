SORTIE CHANTS D’OISEAUX Cardeilhac
SORTIE CHANTS D’OISEAUX Cardeilhac mercredi 10 juin 2026.
Cardeilhac
SORTIE CHANTS D’OISEAUX
MAISON DE L’ARBORETUM Cardeilhac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 3.5 – 3.5 – EUR
3.5
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-10 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-10 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-10
Le chant envoûtant des oiseaux !
Sortie pour adultes et enfants dès 6 ans.
Intervenant Eloy Sanchez, éthologue
Sur inscription en ligne ou par téléphone. 3.5 .
MAISON DE L’ARBORETUM Cardeilhac 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The bewitching song of birds!
L’événement SORTIE CHANTS D’OISEAUX Cardeilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE