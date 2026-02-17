SORTIE DÉCOUVERTE EN SPÉLÉO UNE PREMIÈRE APPROCHE DU MONDE SOUTERRAIN

RDV AU PARKING DU CARREFOUR EXPRESS Aspet Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-24 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-29

Date(s) :

2026-08-24 2026-08-26 2026-08-29 2026-08-31

Les sorties découvertes sont accessibles à tous, même aux plus jeunes d’entre vous à partir de 6 ans !

Réservation auprès de l’Office de tourisme Cagire Garonne Salat.

Cette sortie est idéale pour une première approche du monde souterrain en toute sécurité, en y allant à votre rythme pour passer un moment agréable… .

RDV AU PARKING DU CARREFOUR EXPRESS Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 32 09 59 39

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discovery outings are open to all, even the youngest among you aged 6 and over!

Bookings at the Cagire Garonne Salat Tourist Office.

L’événement SORTIE DÉCOUVERTE EN SPÉLÉO UNE PREMIÈRE APPROCHE DU MONDE SOUTERRAIN Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-02-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE