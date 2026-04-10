SORTIE NATURE NOËL AUX BUISSONS CPIE Les Châteliers
SORTIE NATURE NOËL AUX BUISSONS CPIE Les Châteliers mercredi 2 décembre 2026.
Les Châteliers
SORTIE NATURE NOËL AUX BUISSONS
CPIE 6 Rue du Jardin des Sens Les Châteliers Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-02 14:00:00
fin : 2026-12-02
Date(s) :
2026-12-02
Atelier de partage et d’initiation à la vannerie buissonnière avec nos plantes locales. Création de décorations de Noël étoiles, boules de Noël.
Sur inscription. .
CPIE 6 Rue du Jardin des Sens Les Châteliers 79340 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 83 99 00 89 barbara@cpie79.fr
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English : SORTIE NATURE NOËL AUX BUISSONS
L’événement SORTIE NATURE NOËL AUX BUISSONS Les Châteliers a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par CC Parthenay Gâtine
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