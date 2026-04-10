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SORTIE NATURE NOËL AUX BUISSONS CPIE Les Châteliers

SORTIE NATURE NOËL AUX BUISSONS CPIE Les Châteliers

SORTIE NATURE NOËL AUX BUISSONS CPIE Les Châteliers mercredi 2 décembre 2026.

Lieu : CPIE

Adresse : 6 Rue du Jardin des Sens

Ville : 79340 Les Châteliers

Département : Deux-Sèvres

Début : mercredi 2 décembre 2026

Fin : mercredi 2 décembre 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Les Châteliers

SORTIE NATURE NOËL AUX BUISSONS

CPIE 6 Rue du Jardin des Sens Les Châteliers Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-02 14:00:00
fin : 2026-12-02

Date(s) :
2026-12-02

Atelier de partage et d’initiation à la vannerie buissonnière avec nos plantes locales. Création de décorations de Noël étoiles, boules de Noël.

Sur inscription.   .

CPIE 6 Rue du Jardin des Sens Les Châteliers 79340 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 83 99 00 89  barbara@cpie79.fr

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English : SORTIE NATURE NOËL AUX BUISSONS

L’événement SORTIE NATURE NOËL AUX BUISSONS Les Châteliers a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

À voir aussi à Les Châteliers (Deux-Sèvres)