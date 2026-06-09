Ceilhes-et-Rocozels

SORTIE VTT ACCOMPAGNÉE

Plan d’eau Le Bouloc Ceilhes-et-Rocozels Hérault

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-20

fin : 2026-08-20

Date(s) :

2026-08-20

Sortie VTT à Ceilhes et Rocozels, encadrée par un guide diplômé.

Maris est titulaire d’une licence STPAS Entraineur sportif, d’une licence STAPS Enseignant en activité physique adaptée à la santé et d’un équivalent en DE VTT

Matériel non compris possibilité de location à la boutique ou à l’Hôtel d’Avène

Durée 3h. Prix 22€/pers.

Inscriptions obligatoire 04 67 23 46 97 ou au 06 52 85 47 22

Sortie VTT à Ceilhes et Rocozels, encadrée par un guide diplômé.

Maris est titulaire d’une licence STPAS Entraineur sportif, d’une licence STAPS Enseignant en activité physique adaptée à la santé et d’un équivalent en DE VTT

Matériel non compris possibilité de location à la boutique ou à l’Hôtel d’Avène

Durée 3h. Prix 22€/pers.

Inscriptions obligatoire 04 67 23 46 97 ou au 06 52 85 47 22 .

Plan d’eau Le Bouloc Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 46 97 maris.allie@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Mountain bike outing in Ceilhes and Rocozels, supervised by a qualified guide.

Maris holds a STPAS sports trainer licence, a STAPS teaching licence in physical activity adapted to health and a DE VTT equivalent

Equipment not included: can be hired from the boutique or Hôtel d’Avène

Duration: 3 hrs. Price 22?/pers.

Registration required 04 67 23 46 97 or 06 52 85 47 22

L’événement SORTIE VTT ACCOMPAGNÉE Ceilhes-et-Rocozels a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB