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Spectacle Johnny, un poème + Concert The Fleshtones + Lionel Liminana DJ Set La Sirène La Rochelle

Spectacle Johnny, un poème + Concert The Fleshtones + Lionel Liminana DJ Set La Sirène La Rochelle vendredi 29 mai 2026.

Lieu : La Sirène

Adresse : 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas

Ville : 17000 La Rochelle

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : vendredi 29 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 29 mai 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif :

La Rochelle

Spectacle Johnny, un poème + Concert The Fleshtones + Lionel Liminana DJ Set

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :
2026-05-29

Côté parking et dès 21h, vous serez convié à un spectacle mettant en scène une pelle hydraulique de 15 tonnes, 3 interprètes et une figure, véritable statue du commandeur Johnny Hallyday. Oyé ! Oh Yeah !
  .

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62  contact@la-sirene.fr

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English :

In the parking lot, from 9pm onwards, you’ll be treated to a show featuring a 15-ton hydraulic excavator, 3 performers and one figure, a veritable statue of the commander: Johnny Hallyday. Oyé! Oh Yeah!

L’événement Spectacle Johnny, un poème + Concert The Fleshtones + Lionel Liminana DJ Set La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par Nous La Rochelle

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