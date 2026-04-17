Spectacle Johnny, un poème + Concert The Fleshtones + Lionel Liminana DJ Set La Sirène La Rochelle
Spectacle Johnny, un poème + Concert The Fleshtones + Lionel Liminana DJ Set La Sirène La Rochelle vendredi 29 mai 2026.
La Rochelle
Spectacle Johnny, un poème + Concert The Fleshtones + Lionel Liminana DJ Set
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Côté parking et dès 21h, vous serez convié à un spectacle mettant en scène une pelle hydraulique de 15 tonnes, 3 interprètes et une figure, véritable statue du commandeur Johnny Hallyday. Oyé ! Oh Yeah !
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La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr
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English :
In the parking lot, from 9pm onwards, you’ll be treated to a show featuring a 15-ton hydraulic excavator, 3 performers and one figure, a veritable statue of the commander: Johnny Hallyday. Oyé! Oh Yeah!
L’événement Spectacle Johnny, un poème + Concert The Fleshtones + Lionel Liminana DJ Set La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par Nous La Rochelle
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