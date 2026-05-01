Spectacle Radio 2000 Opus 2 Nonsard-Lamarche
Spectacle Radio 2000 Opus 2 Nonsard-Lamarche vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Nonsard-Lamarche
Spectacle Radio 2000 Opus 2
Nonsard-Lamarche Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-29 20:30:00
fin : 2026-05-29
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Magie et Théâtre d’objets Cie du Grand Hôtel
Tout public 55 min
Venez découvrir deux techniciens d’électroménager qui voyagent de village en village avec leur stand depuis déjà quelques lustres. Bonimenteurs, réparateurs, embobineurs, spécialistes du courant alternatif et continu…
Les deux compères sont là pour vous rappeler ou vous faire découvrir pour les plus jeunes, l’efficacité de l’électroménager d’antan où seul l’électro-mécanique permettait de faire des miracles.
Dans une première partie à l’extérieur, les spectateurs seront amenés à choisir les types d’appareils en démonstration et participeront activement à la présentation. 19 personnes seront sélectionnées au cours de ce premier set pour une démonstration participative et intimiste présentée par Jonas dans le magasin d’électroménager. Pendant ce temps à l’extérieur, Eugène continue les démonstrations de façon plus rapprochée au reste des spectateurs.Tout public
10 .
Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 73 02 86 44
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English :
Magic and Object Theatre Cie du Grand Hôtel
All audiences 55 min
Come and meet two appliance technicians who have been traveling from village to village with their stand for some time now. Salesmen, repairmen, tricksters, specialists in alternating and direct current…
The two friends are there to remind you, or to help the younger ones discover, the efficiency of the household appliances of yesteryear, when only electro-mechanics could work miracles.
The first part of the event will take place outdoors, where spectators will be invited to choose the type of appliance to be demonstrated, and take an active part in the presentation. 19 people will be selected during this first set for an intimate, participatory demonstration presented by Jonas in the appliance store. Meanwhile, outside the store, Eugène continues his demonstrations in closer proximity to the rest of the audience.
L’événement Spectacle Radio 2000 Opus 2 Nonsard-Lamarche a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE
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