Nonsard-Lamarche

Spectacle Radiob 2000 Opus 2

Nonsard-Lamarche Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-29

fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Magie et théâtre d’objets Cie du Grand Hôtel. Tout public 55 min. La nostalgie de l’électroménager ancien, et une démonstration théâtralisée et participative mêlant humour et rétro-technique.

Venez découvrir deux techniciens en électroménager qui voyagent de village en village avec leur stand depuis déjà plusieurs années. Bonimenteurs, réparateurs, embobineurs, spécialistes du courant alternatif et continu… Ces deux compères sont là pour vous rappeler, ou faire découvrir aux plus jeunes, l’efficacité de l’électroménager d’antan, où seule l’électromécanique permettait de faire des miracles. Dans une première partie, en extérieur, les spectateurs seront invités à choisir les types d’appareils présentés et à participer activement à la démonstration. Dix-neuf personnes seront sélectionnées au cours de ce premier set pour une démonstration participative et intimiste animée par Jonas dans le magasin d’électroménager. Pendant ce temps, à l’extérieur, Eugène poursuit les démonstrations de manière plus rapprochée.Tout public

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Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 73 02 86 44

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English :

Magic and object theater Cie du Grand Hôtel. All audiences 55 min. Nostalgia for old appliances, and a theatrical, participatory demonstration combining humor and retro technology.

Come and meet two appliance technicians who have been traveling from village to village with their stand for several years now. Hucksters, repairmen, tricksters, specialists in alternating and direct current… These two friends are here to remind you, or to help younger visitors discover, the efficiency of household appliances of yesteryear, when only electromechanics could work miracles. In the first part, outdoors, spectators will be invited to choose the types of appliances on display and take an active part in the demonstration. Nineteen people will be selected during this first set for an intimate, participatory demonstration hosted by Jonas in the appliance store. Meanwhile, outside the store, Eugène continues the demonstrations at closer quarters.

L’événement Spectacle Radiob 2000 Opus 2 Nonsard-Lamarche a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE