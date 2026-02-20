Stage animalier enfant Rapaces Zoo d’Upie Upie
Stage animalier enfant Rapaces Zoo d’Upie Upie mardi 7 avril 2026.
Stage animalier enfant Rapaces
Zoo d’Upie Quartier Chabeluc Upie Drôme
Tarif : 68 – 68 – 68 EUR
1 enfant de 7 à 15 ans
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-07 14:00:00
fin : 2026-04-09 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-07 2026-04-08 2026-04-09 2026-04-14 2026-04-16 2026-05-17 2026-05-30
Votre animateur animalier vous propose
– Nourrissage des oiseaux carnivores du parc
– Initiation à la fauconnerie
– Découvrir ce qu’est un jet pour tenir les oiseaux au poing
– Spectacle de rapaces
– Goûter offert par l’équipe du zoo
.
Zoo d’Upie Quartier Chabeluc Upie 26120 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 84 18 71 zoodupie@gmail.com
English :
Your animal animator offers you
– Feeding the park’s carnivorous birds
– Introduction to falconry
– Discover what a jet is for holding birds in the fist
– Bird of prey show
– Snack offered by the zoo team
