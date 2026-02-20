Stage animalier enfant Rapaces Zoo d’Upie Upie

Stage animalier enfant Rapaces

Zoo d’Upie Quartier Chabeluc Upie Drôme

Tarif : 68 – 68 – 68 EUR

1 enfant de 7 à 15 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-07 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-09 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-07 2026-04-08 2026-04-09 2026-04-14 2026-04-16 2026-05-17 2026-05-30

Votre animateur animalier vous propose

– Nourrissage des oiseaux carnivores du parc

– Initiation à la fauconnerie

– Découvrir ce qu’est un jet pour tenir les oiseaux au poing

– Spectacle de rapaces

– Goûter offert par l’équipe du zoo

.

Zoo d’Upie Quartier Chabeluc Upie 26120 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 84 18 71 zoodupie@gmail.com

English :

Your animal animator offers you

– Feeding the park’s carnivorous birds

– Introduction to falconry

– Discover what a jet is for holding birds in the fist

– Bird of prey show

– Snack offered by the zoo team

