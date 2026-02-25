STAGE ENTRELACS ROMANS ET LETTRINES ROMANES SUR CARREAUX DE TERRE SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Informations pratiques

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

STAGE ENTRELACS ROMANS ET LETTRINES ROMANES SUR CARREAUX DE TERRE

SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES LES OLIVETAINS Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-10 14:30:00

fin : 2026-08-10 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-10

Venez découvrir l’art des entrelacs romans et des lettrines romanes dans un cadre patrimonial exceptionnel !

Animé par VÉRO MARCHAND, céramiste plastic

Réservations et renseignements 05 61 95 44 44

olivetains@tourismehg.com

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SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES LES OLIVETAINS Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 95 44 44

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English :

Come discover the art of Romanesque interlacing and Romanesque initials in an exceptional historic setting!

Led by VÉRO MARCHAND, ceramic artist

Reservations and information: 05 61 95 44 44

olivetains@tourismehg.com

L’événement STAGE ENTRELACS ROMANS ET LETTRINES ROMANES SUR CARREAUX DE TERRE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65