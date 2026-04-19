Stage thématique au Château du Tertre Serigny Belforêt-en-Perche
Stage thématique au Château du Tertre Serigny Belforêt-en-Perche jeudi 27 août 2026.
Belforêt-en-Perche
Stage thématique au Château du Tertre
Serigny Château du Tertre Belforêt-en-Perche Orne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-08-27
fin : 2026-09-01
Date(s) :
2026-08-27
Avec Aleph Ecriture, résidences Travailler son manuscrit du 27 aout au 01 septembre
Stages animés par Béatrice Limon, renseignements et inscriptions auprès d’Aleph écriture.
Sur réservation uniquement. Tarifs non communiqué .
Serigny Château du Tertre Belforêt-en-Perche 61130 Orne Normandie +33 6 17 15 21 27 maison.rmg@letertre-rogermartindugard.fr
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English : Stage thématique au Château du Tertre
L’événement Stage thématique au Château du Tertre Belforêt-en-Perche a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par CdC des Collines du Perche Normand
À voir aussi à Belforêt-en-Perche (Orne)
- Stage de deux jours Ecrire une nouvelle Serigny Belforêt-en-Perche 25 avril 2026
- Chemin des Ateliers du Perche Evy Cohen, artiste verrier et photographe La Petite Grange Belforêt-en-Perche 1 mai 2026
- Chemin des Ateliers du Perche Ramon Lopez La Perrière Belforêt-en-Perche 1 mai 2026
- Journées thématiques d’écriture Jardins Serigny Belforêt-en-Perche 17 mai 2026
- Le Trio d’Écouves en concert au Tertre Sérigny Belforêt-en-Perche 22 mai 2026