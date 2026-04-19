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Stage thématique au Château du Tertre Serigny Belforêt-en-Perche

Stage thématique au Château du Tertre Serigny Belforêt-en-Perche jeudi 27 août 2026.

Lieu : Serigny

Adresse : Château du Tertre

Ville : 61130 Belforêt-en-Perche

Département : Orne

Début : jeudi 27 août 2026

Fin : mardi 1 septembre 2026

Tarif :

Belforêt-en-Perche

Stage thématique au Château du Tertre

Serigny Château du Tertre Belforêt-en-Perche Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-08-27
fin : 2026-09-01

Date(s) :
2026-08-27

Avec Aleph Ecriture, résidences Travailler son manuscrit du 27 aout au 01 septembre

Stages animés par Béatrice Limon, renseignements et inscriptions auprès d’Aleph écriture.

Sur réservation uniquement. Tarifs non communiqué   .

Serigny Château du Tertre Belforêt-en-Perche 61130 Orne Normandie +33 6 17 15 21 27  maison.rmg@letertre-rogermartindugard.fr

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English : Stage thématique au Château du Tertre

L’événement Stage thématique au Château du Tertre Belforêt-en-Perche a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par CdC des Collines du Perche Normand

À voir aussi à Belforêt-en-Perche (Orne)