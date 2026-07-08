TENNIS NOCTURNE VENDREDI 31 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
TENNIS NOCTURNE VENDREDI 31 JUILLET
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-31 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
Accueil dès 19H suivi d’un buffet à 20H, puis profitez toute la soirée des terrains en accès libre avec prêt de matériel et éclairage des courts.
Tarif 15€ / 10€ (-12 ans) Sur inscription jusqu’au mercredi au +33 (0)6 80 90 04 36 ou pierricktennis66@gmail.com En famille ou entre amis
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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 pierricktennis66@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Check-in starts at 7:00 p.m., followed by a buffet at 8:00 p.m. Then enjoy open access to the courts all evening, with equipment rental and court lighting available.
Price: 15? / 10? (under 12) ? Register by Wednesday at +33 (0)6 80 90 04 36 or pierricktennis66@gmail.com ? With family or friends
L’événement TENNIS NOCTURNE VENDREDI 31 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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