THE DANSANT D’ HALLOWEEN SALLE DES FETES RENE LOUBET Pins-Justaret
vendredi 30 octobre 2026 · SALLE DES FETES RENE LOUBET · Pins-Justaret
Informations pratiques
Pins-Justaret
THE DANSANT D’ HALLOWEEN
SALLE DES FETES RENE LOUBET Chemin de la Croisette Pins-Justaret Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-30 14:30:00
fin : 2026-10-30 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-30
Thé dansant sous le thème Halloween animé par Florence Oliver en duo –
C’est dans une super ambiance musicale que nous avons le plaisir de nous retrouver , entre amis danseurs et toujours dans la convivialité et la bonne humeur !! 10 .
SALLE DES FETES RENE LOUBET Chemin de la Croisette Pins-Justaret 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 41 31 28 07 les.passyages@gmail.com
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English :
Th%E9 dancing to a Halloween theme—hosted by Florence Oliver as a duo—
L’événement THE DANSANT D’ HALLOWEEN Pins-Justaret a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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