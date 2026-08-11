THE DANSANT D’ HALLOWEEN SALLE DES FETES RENE LOUBET Pins-Justaret

Informations pratiques

Pins-Justaret

THE DANSANT D’ HALLOWEEN

SALLE DES FETES RENE LOUBET Chemin de la Croisette Pins-Justaret Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-30 14:30:00

fin : 2026-10-30 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-30

Thé dansant sous le thème Halloween animé par Florence Oliver en duo –

C’est dans une super ambiance musicale que nous avons le plaisir de nous retrouver , entre amis danseurs et toujours dans la convivialité et la bonne humeur !! 10 .

SALLE DES FETES RENE LOUBET Chemin de la Croisette Pins-Justaret 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 41 31 28 07 les.passyages@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Th%E9 dancing to a Halloween theme—hosted by Florence Oliver as a duo—

L’événement THE DANSANT D’ HALLOWEEN Pins-Justaret a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE