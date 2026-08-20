Informations pratiques

The Molecular Magnetism Association days 2026 in Rennes Domaine de Cicé-Blossac Bruz 24 – 28 novembre Ille-et-Vilaine

The event is organized by the ISCR on November 24-26

The **annual days of the French Association for Molecular Magnetism** ([JAM2](https://jam2-2026.sciencesconf.org/)) provides an opportunity for researchers in this field to meet and exchange ideas. The JAM² sessions also provide an opportunity for young researchers to present their work. The program includes two plenary lectures and two “tutorials” led by experienced researchers, as well as just over twenty oral presentations that will allow young researchers and doctoral students to share their work, not to mention the poster session.

This year, the JAM² sessions will take place near Rennes, specifically in Bruz, in the idyllic place of the [Cicé-Blossac](https://www.domainedecice.com/fr/) from November 24 to 26, 2026.

**Registration is now open until November 6, and a discounted rate is available until September 30**. You can find all the information on the website dedicated to these events.

[https://jam2-2026.sciencesconf.org/](https://jam2-2026.sciencesconf.org/)

**Deadline for abstract submission**: October 16, 2026.

**Registration deadline**: November 6, 2026.

The Organizing Committee look forward to seeing many of you at this friendly event.

_**Contacts**_

[Lucie Norel](https://iscr.univ-rennes.fr/lucie-norel), [lucie.norel@univ-rennes.fr](mailto:lucie.norel@univ-rennes.fr)

[Kevin Bernot](https://iscr.univ-rennes.fr/kevin-bernot), [kevin.bernot@insa-rennes.fr](mailto:kevin.bernot@insa-rennes.fr)

[Olivier Cador](https://iscr.univ-rennes.fr/olivier-cador), [olivier.cador@univ-rennes.fr](mailto:olivier.cador@univ-rennes.fr)

[Muriel Escadeillas](https://iscr.univ-rennes.fr/muriel-escadeillas), [muriel.escadeillas@univ-rennes.fr](mailto:muriel.escadeillas@univ-rennes.fr)

[Boris Le Guennic](https://iscr.univ-rennes.fr/boris-le-guennic), [boris.leguennic@univ-rennes.fr](mailto:boris.leguennic@univ-rennes.fr)

[Fabrice Pointillart](https://iscr.univ-rennes.fr/fabrice-pointillart), [fabrice.pointillart@univ-rennes.fr](mailto:fabrice.pointillart@univ-rennes.fr)

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-11-24T12:00:00.000+01:00

Fin : 2026-11-28T17:00:00.000+01:00

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Domaine de Cicé-Blossac Avenue de la Chaise – 35170 Bruz Bruz 35170 Ille-et-Vilaine



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