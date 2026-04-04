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THE WALL CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE Chalons En Champagne

THE WALL CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE Chalons En Champagne

THE WALL CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE Chalons En Champagne jeudi 12 novembre 2026.

Lieu : CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE

Adresse : AVENUE DU PRESIDENT ROOSEVELT

Ville : 51000 Chalons En Champagne

Département : 51

Début : 2026-11-12

Fin : 2026-11-12

Heure de début : 17:00

THE WALL Début : 2026-11-12 à 17:00. Tarif : – euros.

Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.

CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE AVENUE DU PRESIDENT ROOSEVELT 51000 Chalons En Champagne 51

À voir aussi à Châlons-en-Champagne (51)