Théâtre 12 hommes en colère Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Théâtre 12 hommes en colère

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : 2026-03-13 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-13

Date(s) :

2026-03-13

Avec Portrait, Mehdi Kerkouche signe une fresque familiale explosive et sensible neuf danseurs, styles mêlés et une énergie vitale fulgurante.

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 20 23 23 23 billetterie@ste-maxime.fr

English : Theater: 12 Angry Men

With Portrait, Mehdi Kerkouche creates an explosive and sensitive family fresco: nine dancers, mixed styles and a dazzling vital energy.



Fascinated by the dynamics of the collective, choreographer Mehdi Kerkouche explores family relationships in Portrait through a succession of expressive and moving movements brimming with vital energy. He invites nine performers of varying temperaments and ages to bring to life a life-size family portrait. Sensitive and explosive.



Dancer, actor, singer, director, and choreographer, Mehdi Kerkouche is today a major figure on the contemporary art scene: a multifaceted artist who enjoys television shows, collaborates with pop culture stars, and choreographs for the Paris Opera Ballet. This creative energy bursts forth in this striking Family Portrait, remarkable for its accuracy and truthfulness, thanks to the presence of performers from diverse backgrounds and a skillful fusion of all styles: hip hop, street art, contemporary dance, breakdancing, cabaret, voguing, and even circus. Not to mention the incandescent presence of Amy Swanson, heir to the expressive dance of Isadora Duncan. The alchemy is electrifying when, set to the electro-pop soundscapes of composer and performer Lucie Antunes or to Elton John’s Curtains, the collective reaches its peak.

