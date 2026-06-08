Théâtre Au nom du Ciel Théâtre Le Carreau – Forbach

Informations pratiques

Forbach

Théâtre Au nom du Ciel

Théâtre Le Carreau – 71 Avenue Saint-Rémy Forbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

27

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2027-01-20 20:00:00

fin : 2027-01-20 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-01-20

Depuis le ciel de Jérusalem, trois oiseaux un bulbul, une drara et un martinet noir volent, observent et commentent le monde des humains sous leurs pieds. Ils mènent notamment l’enquête sur l’assassinat par l’armée israélienne d’Iyad Al-Hallaq, un jeune Palestinien autiste. Avec Au nom du ciel, Yuval Rozman prend littéralement de la hauteur sur cet événement tragique. Il compose une comédie noire, où la parole libre et lucide des oiseaux tente d’explorer ce drame en montant un procès. Sur scène, une comédienne et deux comédiens, entièrement parés de plumes, se construisent un nid géant au beau milieu du plateau et s’envolent pour des cabrioles aériennes à l’aide de sangles. Sur la terre et dans les airs, traversés par les balles, les prières, les chants et les vents d’espoir, ces volatiles tentent de comprendre, avec esprit et humour, la folie des hommes. Après Ahouvi accueilli en ouverture du Festival Primeurs en 2024, Yuval Rozman prolonge le lien entre ses origines israéliennes et sa réflexion sur le territoire israélo-palestinien à travers le théâtre avec cette dernière création. Une excellente manière d’aborder, avec hauteur d’esprit et beaucoup d’autodérision, l’un des conflits majeurs de notre époque qui n’a cessé depuis 1948.

A partir de 14 ans.Adultes

27 .

Théâtre Le Carreau – 71 Avenue Saint-Rémy Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 84 64 30 info@carreau-forbach.com

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English :

From the skies above Jerusalem, three birds—a bulbul, a drara, and a black swift—fly, observe, and comment on the human world below them. In particular, they are investigating the killing of Iyad Al-Hallaq, a young Palestinian with autism, by the Israeli army. With *In the Name of Heaven*, Yuval Rozman literally takes a bird’s-eye view of this tragic event. He crafts a black comedy in which the birds’ free and lucid speech attempts to explore this tragedy by staging a trial. On stage, one female actor and two male actors, entirely covered in feathers, build a giant nest right in the middle of the stage and take flight for aerial acrobatics using straps. On the ground and in the air, swept up in bullets, prayers, songs, and winds of hope, these birds attempt to make sense of human folly with wit and humor. Following *Ahouvi*, which opened the Primeurs Festival in 2024, Yuval Rozman extends the connection between his Israeli origins and his reflection on the Israeli-Palestinian territory through theater with this latest creation. An excellent way to address, with intellectual depth and a great deal of self-deprecating humor, one of the major conflicts of our time that has persisted since 1948.

For ages 14 and up.

L’événement Théâtre Au nom du Ciel Forbach a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DE FORBACH