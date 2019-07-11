Lamalou-les-Bains

THÉÂTRE DE RUE LE RÉTRO BÉCANE SHOW

Place du casino Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-11

fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

VIVEZ L’ESTIVALE GRAND ORB DANS LES COMMUNES

Spectacles gratuits en extérieur

Samedi 11 juillet à 19h

Place du casino à Lamalou les Bains

Théâtre de rue acrobatique le rétro bécane show

Gratuit, tout public, 45 minutes

VIVEZ L’ESTIVALE GRAND ORB DANS LES COMMUNES

Spectacles gratuits en extérieur

Samedi 11 juillet à 19h

Place du casino à Lamalou les Bains

Théâtre de rue acrobatique le rétro bécane show

Gratuit, tout public, 45 minutes .

Place du casino Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20

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English :

EXPERIENCE THE GRAND ORB SUMMER FESTIVAL IN THE TOWNS

Free outdoor performances

Saturday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Place du Casino in Lamalou-les-Bains

Acrobatic street theater Le Rétro Bécane Show

Free, all ages, 45 minutes

L’événement THÉÂTRE DE RUE LE RÉTRO BÉCANE SHOW Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB