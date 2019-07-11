THÉÂTRE DE RUE LE RÉTRO BÉCANE SHOW Lamalou-les-Bains
THÉÂTRE DE RUE LE RÉTRO BÉCANE SHOW Lamalou-les-Bains samedi 11 juillet 2026.
Lamalou-les-Bains
THÉÂTRE DE RUE LE RÉTRO BÉCANE SHOW
Place du casino Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11
fin : 2026-07-11
Date(s) :
2026-07-11
VIVEZ L’ESTIVALE GRAND ORB DANS LES COMMUNES
Spectacles gratuits en extérieur
Samedi 11 juillet à 19h
Place du casino à Lamalou les Bains
Théâtre de rue acrobatique le rétro bécane show
Gratuit, tout public, 45 minutes
VIVEZ L’ESTIVALE GRAND ORB DANS LES COMMUNES
Spectacles gratuits en extérieur
Samedi 11 juillet à 19h
Place du casino à Lamalou les Bains
Théâtre de rue acrobatique le rétro bécane show
Gratuit, tout public, 45 minutes .
Place du casino Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
EXPERIENCE THE GRAND ORB SUMMER FESTIVAL IN THE TOWNS
Free outdoor performances
Saturday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m.
Place du Casino in Lamalou-les-Bains
Acrobatic street theater Le Rétro Bécane Show
Free, all ages, 45 minutes
L’événement THÉÂTRE DE RUE LE RÉTRO BÉCANE SHOW Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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