Théâtre @LA_THERAPIE Théâtre Le Carreau – Forbach

Informations pratiques

Forbach

Théâtre @LA_THERAPIE

Théâtre Le Carreau – 71 Avenue Saint-Rémy Forbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

27

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2027-05-04 20:00:00

fin : 2027-05-04 21:20:00

Date(s) :

2027-05-04

Nous sommes en 2058. E. Macron, quatre fois président de la République et toujours candidat, se lance dans une psychanalyse au protocole révolutionnaire qui le guérira en 1h20. Son symptôme ? Un désir irrépressible de revenir au pouvoir… Le public est emmené, casque sur les oreilles, dans un spectacle de science-fiction rocambolesque et immersif à l’aide d’un son binaural dispositif de spatialisation sonore au rendu exceptionnel. La parole de l’ancien chef de l’État, celui qui a renversé le paysage politique français installé depuis 1958, est particulièrement attendue. Il reviendra notamment sur les moments décisifs de sa carrière politique élection surprise, crise des Gilets jaunes, guerres, mouvements sociaux, dissolution de l’Assemblée nationale… Grâce à ses confidences sur le divan, un nouveau chemin vers la réconciliation entre un homme et un pays incapables de se quitter sera-t-elle possible ? C’est toujours avec humour et la finesse d’esprit qu’on lui connaît que Léo Cohen-Paperman metteur en scène de la série théâtrale Huit Rois (nos présidents) consacrée à tous les présidents de la Cinquième République française, co-auteur de la pièce avec Julien Campani, confronte le peuple ici le public sous casque à la parole de ses dirigeants.

A partir de 14ans.Tout public

27 .

Théâtre Le Carreau – 71 Avenue Saint-Rémy Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 84 64 30 info@carreau-forbach.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The year is 2058. E. Macron, who has served four terms as President of the Republic and is still running for office, embarks on a psychoanalysis session using a revolutionary protocol that will cure him in 1 hour and 20 minutes. His symptom? An irrepressible desire to return to power? The audience is transported—headphones on—into a fantastical and immersive science-fiction spectacle using binaural sound—a spatial audio technology that delivers an exceptional listening experience. The remarks by the former head of state—the man who upended the French political landscape that had been in place since 1958—are eagerly anticipated. He will reflect in particular on the decisive moments of his political career: his surprise election, the Yellow Vests crisis, wars, social movements, and the dissolution of the National Assembly. Thanks to his candid reflections on the couch, will a new path toward reconciliation be possible between a man and a country that are unable to part ways? It is always with the humor and wit for which he is known that Léo Cohen-Paperman— director of the theater series *Eight Kings* (Our Presidents)—dedicated to all the presidents of the FifthFrench Fifth Republic—co-author of the play with Julien Campani—confronts the people—in this case, the audience wearing headphones—with the words of their leaders.

Ages 14 and up.

L’événement Théâtre @LA_THERAPIE Forbach a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DE FORBACH