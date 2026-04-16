Théâtre Temps forts Juste avant la nuit Espace Bernard Giraudeau La Rochelle

La Rochelle

Théâtre Temps forts Juste avant la nuit

Espace Bernard Giraudeau 25 avenue du Président John Fitzgerald Kennedy La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-28

fin : 2026-05-03

Date(s) :

2026-04-28

Les temps forts La Cie Juste Avant La Nuit investit l’Espace Bernard Giraudeau … et invite une compagnie amie à présenter son spectacle.

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Espace Bernard Giraudeau 25 avenue du Président John Fitzgerald Kennedy La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 71 60 68 91

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English :

Highlights Cie Juste Avant La Nuit takes over Espace Bernard Giraudeau … and invites a friendly company to present its show.

L’événement Théâtre Temps forts Juste avant la nuit La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par Nous La Rochelle