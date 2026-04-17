Exposition Portraits Henri Capron LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE La Rochelle
Exposition Portraits Henri Capron LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE La Rochelle mardi 21 avril 2026.
La Rochelle
Exposition Portraits Henri Capron
LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE LES QUAT’Z’ARTS 28 RUE DUPATY 17000 LA ROCHELLE La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-21 10:30:00
fin : 2026-06-03 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-21
Henri Capron s’intéresse aux multiples facettes du portrait. Il est question, chez lui, d’une réduction progressive à l’essentiel, d’une tension picturale au dénudement qui déleste chaque représentation du fardeau de la ressemblance plus familière.
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LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE LES QUAT’Z’ARTS 28 RUE DUPATY 17000 LA ROCHELLE La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 10 87 02 66 arnaud.canoville@gmail.com
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English :
Henri Capron is interested in the many facets of portraiture. For him, it’s a question of a gradual reduction to the essential, of a pictorial tension to the bare essentials that relieves each representation of the burden of the more familiar likeness.
L’événement Exposition Portraits Henri Capron La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par Nous La Rochelle
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