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Concert Cherry’s on top (SWING ROCK ACOUSTIQUE) LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE La Rochelle

Concert Cherry’s on top (SWING ROCK ACOUSTIQUE) LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE La Rochelle samedi 18 avril 2026.

Lieu : LES QUAT'Z'ARTS LIBRAIRIE D'ART & DISQUAIRE

Adresse : LES QUAT'Z'ARTS 28 RUE DUPATY 17000 LA ROCHELLE

Ville : 17000 La Rochelle

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : samedi 18 avril 2026

Fin : samedi 18 avril 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif :

La Rochelle

Concert Cherry’s on top (SWING ROCK ACOUSTIQUE)

LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE LES QUAT’Z’ARTS 28 RUE DUPATY 17000 LA ROCHELLE La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 19:00:00
fin : 2026-04-18 20:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-18

A l’occasion du Disquaire Day, les Quat’z’arts invitent Cherry’s on top. Venez profiter de leur gipsy swing folk rock acoustique !
  .

LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE LES QUAT’Z’ARTS 28 RUE DUPATY 17000 LA ROCHELLE La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 10 87 02 66  arnaud.canoville@gmail.com

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English :

For Disquaire Day, Quat’z’arts invites Cherry’s on top. Come and enjoy their acoustic gipsy swing folk rock !

L’événement Concert Cherry’s on top (SWING ROCK ACOUSTIQUE) La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par Nous La Rochelle

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