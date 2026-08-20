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AGENDA · Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Tosca (The Royal Opera), LE CLUB, Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

mercredi 5 mai 2027 · LE CLUB · Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Tosca (The Royal Opera), LE CLUB, Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 5 mai 2027
Fin
mercredi 5 mai 2027
Lieu
LE CLUB
Adresse
32 boulevard Chanzy, Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
Ville
16300 Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
Département
Charente

Tosca (The Royal Opera) Mercredi 5 mai 2027, 20h15 LE CLUB Charente

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2027-05-05T20:15:00+02:00 – 2027-05-05T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2027-05-05T20:15:00+02:00 – 2027-05-05T23:30:00+02:00

LE CLUB 32 boulevard Chanzy, Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Barbezieux Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine https://www.leclub-barbezieux.fr/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.com?EMS0308#showmovie?id=MQZBU »}]
Cinéopéra

À voir aussi à Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire (Charente)