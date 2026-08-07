Tournoi de padel Rue Jean Bouin Coulounieix-Chamiers
samedi 29 août 2026 · Rue Jean Bouin · Coulounieix-Chamiers
Informations pratiques
Coulounieix-Chamiers
Tournoi de padel
Rue Jean Bouin Complexe sportif de Pareau Coulounieix-Chamiers Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-29
fin : 2026-08-30
Date(s) :
2026-08-29 2026-08-30
Tournoi de padel à Coulouniex-Chamiers les 29 et 30 août.
29/08 P100 Mixtes
30/08 P100 Hommes
Inscriptions au 06 82 30 79 39 ou au 06 13 99 43 08
Tournoi de padel à Coulouniex-Chamiers les 29 et 30 août.
29/08 P100 Mixtes
30/08 P100 Hommes
Inscriptions au 06 82 30 79 39 ou au 06 13 99 43 08 .
Rue Jean Bouin Complexe sportif de Pareau Coulounieix-Chamiers 24660 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 30 79 39
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Tournoi de padel
Padel Tournament in Coulouniex-Chamiers on August 29 and 30.
August 29: P100 Mixed
August 30: P100 Men’s
Register by calling 06 82 30 79 39 or 06 13 99 43 08
L’événement Tournoi de padel Coulounieix-Chamiers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-01 par Office de Tourisme intercommunal du Grand Périgueux
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