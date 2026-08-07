Tournoi de padel Rue Jean Bouin Coulounieix-Chamiers

Informations pratiques

Coulounieix-Chamiers

Tournoi de padel

Rue Jean Bouin Complexe sportif de Pareau Coulounieix-Chamiers Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-29

fin : 2026-08-30

Date(s) :

2026-08-29 2026-08-30

Tournoi de padel à Coulouniex-Chamiers les 29 et 30 août.

29/08 P100 Mixtes

30/08 P100 Hommes

Inscriptions au 06 82 30 79 39 ou au 06 13 99 43 08

Tournoi de padel à Coulouniex-Chamiers les 29 et 30 août.

29/08 P100 Mixtes

30/08 P100 Hommes

Inscriptions au 06 82 30 79 39 ou au 06 13 99 43 08 .

Rue Jean Bouin Complexe sportif de Pareau Coulounieix-Chamiers 24660 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 30 79 39

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Tournoi de padel

Padel Tournament in Coulouniex-Chamiers on August 29 and 30.

August 29: P100 Mixed

August 30: P100 Men’s

Register by calling 06 82 30 79 39 or 06 13 99 43 08

L’événement Tournoi de padel Coulounieix-Chamiers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-01 par Office de Tourisme intercommunal du Grand Périgueux