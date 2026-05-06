TRAIL & RANDONNÉES TOUS UNIS CONTRE LE CANCER Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon
TRAIL & RANDONNÉES TOUS UNIS CONTRE LE CANCER Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 10 octobre 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
TRAIL & RANDONNÉES TOUS UNIS CONTRE LE CANCER
Place Richelieu PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-10 09:30:00
fin : 2026-10-10 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-10
TRAIL ADULTE, RANDONNÉE PÉDESTRE, TRAIL ENFANT. L’association Benoît, un sourire pour la vie organise une journée dont les dons au profit de la recherche sont reversés à l’IUCT Oncopole Toulouse
– 9h45 départ Trail adulte Adishatz, cancer (19,51 km et 1237m D+)
– 10h départ Trail Le sourrouil (10,3 km et 373m D+)
– 10h10 départ Randonnée Pédestre La Soupère (10,3 km et 373m D+)
– 10h15 départ Randonnée Pédestre La Houga (7 km et 282m D+)
– 13h remise des prix et des dons à l’IUCT (Oncopole Toulouse)
– 16h Course enfant et goûter offert pour les enfants participants
Buvette
Repas proposé par les éleveurs locaux
Animations .
Place Richelieu PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
ADULT TRAIL, HIKING, CHILDREN’S TRAIL. The association Benoît, un sourire pour la vie is organizing a day of fundraising for research at the IUCT Oncopole Toulouse
L’événement TRAIL & RANDONNÉES TOUS UNIS CONTRE LE CANCER Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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