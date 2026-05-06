TRAIL & RANDONNÉES TOUS UNIS CONTRE LE CANCER Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

TRAIL & RANDONNÉES TOUS UNIS CONTRE LE CANCER

Place Richelieu PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-10 09:30:00

fin : 2026-10-10 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-10

TRAIL ADULTE, RANDONNÉE PÉDESTRE, TRAIL ENFANT. L’association Benoît, un sourire pour la vie organise une journée dont les dons au profit de la recherche sont reversés à l’IUCT Oncopole Toulouse

– 9h45 départ Trail adulte Adishatz, cancer (19,51 km et 1237m D+)

– 10h départ Trail Le sourrouil (10,3 km et 373m D+)

– 10h10 départ Randonnée Pédestre La Soupère (10,3 km et 373m D+)

– 10h15 départ Randonnée Pédestre La Houga (7 km et 282m D+)

– 13h remise des prix et des dons à l’IUCT (Oncopole Toulouse)

– 16h Course enfant et goûter offert pour les enfants participants

Buvette

Repas proposé par les éleveurs locaux

Animations .

Place Richelieu PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

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English :

ADULT TRAIL, HIKING, CHILDREN’S TRAIL. The association Benoît, un sourire pour la vie is organizing a day of fundraising for research at the IUCT Oncopole Toulouse

L’événement TRAIL & RANDONNÉES TOUS UNIS CONTRE LE CANCER Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE