Triathlon Alpe d’Huez Huez

L’un des plus beaux triathlons au monde



Le Triathlon de l’Alpe d’Huez offre une expérience unique à ses participants. Cette épreuve indépendante a pour but de défendre une vision du triathlon basée sur l’essence de ce sport

English : Triathlon Alpe d’Huez

One of the most beautiful triathlons in the world



The Alpe d’Huez Triathlon offers a unique experience to its participants. This independent event aims to deliver a vision of triathlon based on the essence of this sport: personal achievement, respect, solidarity and humility. With its program of 4 races, the event brings together athletes of all origins and backgrounds who all have the same goal: to climb the 21 bends of Alpe d’Huez. 4000 participants are thus spread over 4 events Duathlon, Triathlon Kids, Triathlon M and Triathlon L. The latter has become a benchmark race in the international calendar thanks to its difficulty and the beauty of the course.



Roads closed Tuesday July 26:



Bourg-d’Oisans Alpe d’Huez

D211 closed in the Alpe d’Huez Le Bourg-d’Oisans direction from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.



D1091b closed from the North roundabout to the Bourg-d’Oisans tourist office from 2:50 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.



Roads closed Thursday July 28:



Allemond Bourg-d’Oisans Alpe d’Huez



D526 closed in both directions from the D526/D43b intersection to the D526/D43a intersection from 9.45 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Roads closed Friday July 29:



Allemond Alpe d’Huez



D526 closed in both directions from the D526/D43b intersection to the D526/D43a intersection from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.



D211 closed in the direction of Alpe d’Huez > Le Bourg-d’Oisans from 2:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.



D211b closed in the direction of Huez > Villard-Reculas from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

