Triathlon Alpe d’Huez Huez
Triathlon Alpe d’Huez Huez dimanche 2 août 2026.
Triathlon Alpe d’Huez
Huez Isère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-08-02
fin : 2026-08-06
Date(s) :
2026-08-02
L’un des plus beaux triathlons au monde
Le Triathlon de l’Alpe d’Huez offre une expérience unique à ses participants. Cette épreuve indépendante a pour but de défendre une vision du triathlon basée sur l’essence de ce sport
.
Huez 38750 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 08 65 01 20 hello@alpetriathlon.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Triathlon Alpe d’Huez
One of the most beautiful triathlons in the world
The Alpe d’Huez Triathlon offers a unique experience to its participants. This independent event aims to deliver a vision of triathlon based on the essence of this sport: personal achievement, respect, solidarity and humility. With its program of 4 races, the event brings together athletes of all origins and backgrounds who all have the same goal: to climb the 21 bends of Alpe d’Huez. 4000 participants are thus spread over 4 events Duathlon, Triathlon Kids, Triathlon M and Triathlon L. The latter has become a benchmark race in the international calendar thanks to its difficulty and the beauty of the course.
Roads closed Tuesday July 26:
Bourg-d’Oisans Alpe d’Huez
D211 closed in the Alpe d’Huez Le Bourg-d’Oisans direction from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
D1091b closed from the North roundabout to the Bourg-d’Oisans tourist office from 2:50 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Roads closed Thursday July 28:
Allemond Bourg-d’Oisans Alpe d’Huez
D526 closed in both directions from the D526/D43b intersection to the D526/D43a intersection from 9.45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Roads closed Friday July 29:
Allemond Alpe d’Huez
D526 closed in both directions from the D526/D43b intersection to the D526/D43a intersection from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
D211 closed in the direction of Alpe d’Huez > Le Bourg-d’Oisans from 2:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.
D211b closed in the direction of Huez > Villard-Reculas from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
L’événement Triathlon Alpe d’Huez Huez a été mis à jour le 2026-02-09 par Alpe d’Huez Tourisme