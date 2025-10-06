TRIATHLON DE LUCHON LAC DE BADECH Bagnères-de-Luchon

TRIATHLON DE LUCHON

LAC DE BADECH Allée du Corps Franc Pommiès Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 09:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

5ème édition du Triathlon de Luchon avec toujours deux formats courte distance et Half.

Un format court afin que tous les passionnés du triple effort puissent profiter de notre superbe terrain de jeu.

La course HALF pour les adeptes de parcours exigeants et spectaculaires. .

LAC DE BADECH Allée du Corps Franc Pommiès Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@triathlondeluchon.com

English :

5th edition of the Luchon Triathlon with two formats: short distance and half distance.

German :

5. Ausgabe des Triathlons von Luchon mit immer zwei Formaten: Kurzdistanz und Half.

Italiano :

5a edizione del Triathlon di Luchon con due formati: short distance e half distance.

Espanol :

5ª edición del Triatlón de Luchon con dos formatos: corta distancia y media distancia.

L’événement TRIATHLON DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE