UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chef-du-Pont

Tribute Santana, Victoria Station, Chef-du-Pont

vendredi 27 novembre 2026 · Victoria Station · Chef-du-Pont

Tribute Santana, Victoria Station, Chef-du-Pont

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 27 novembre 2026
Fin
vendredi 27 novembre 2026
Lieu
Victoria Station
Adresse
Place de la Gare 78490 Méré
Ville
50480 Chef-du-Pont
Département
Manche

Tribute Santana Vendredi 27 novembre, 21h00 Victoria Station Manche

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-11-27T21:00:00+01:00 – 2026-11-27T23:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-11-27T21:00:00+01:00 – 2026-11-27T23:30:00+01:00

Victoria Station Place de la Gare 78490 Méré Chef-du-Pont 50480 Manche Normandie
Tribute Santana

À voir aussi à Chef-du-Pont (Manche)