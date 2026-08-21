AGENDA · Chef-du-Pont
Tribute Santana, Victoria Station, Chef-du-Pont
vendredi 27 novembre 2026 · Victoria Station · Chef-du-Pont
Informations pratiques
Tribute Santana Vendredi 27 novembre, 21h00 Victoria Station Manche
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-11-27T21:00:00+01:00 – 2026-11-27T23:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-11-27T21:00:00+01:00 – 2026-11-27T23:30:00+01:00
Victoria Station Place de la Gare 78490 Méré Chef-du-Pont 50480 Manche Normandie
Tribute Santana
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