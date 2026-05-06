Octon

TRICOCTONS !

Place Paul Vigné d’Octon Octon Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-06

fin : 2026-05-20

Date(s) :

2026-05-06 2026-05-20 2026-06-03

Pour débutants et confirmés, on s’aide, on se soutient, on échange des modèles, parfois on refait le monde … et on tricote ! Atelier convivial et décontracté.

Atelier tricot pour petits et grands autour d’un goûter, pour le plaisir de fabriquer des choses ensemble et se rencontrer, échanger des idées et des astuces. Les participants s’entraident, il n’y a pas de professeur, les plus avancés soutiennent les débutants.

Tout public Durée 2h Gratuit. .

Place Paul Vigné d’Octon Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 22 79 biblio.octon@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For beginners and experienced knitters, we help and support each other, exchange patterns, sometimes remake the world … and knit! A friendly, relaxed workshop.

L’événement TRICOCTONS ! Octon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS