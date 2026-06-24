Trophée féminim de la Moselle rue Ste Agathe Florange
Trophée féminim de la Moselle rue Ste Agathe Florange dimanche 5 juillet 2026.
Florange
Trophée féminim de la Moselle
rue Ste Agathe Tennis Club Florange Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-05 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-05 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-05
Le Florange Tennis Club accueille la finale du Trophée Féminin de la Moselle, une compétition mettant à l’honneur le tennis féminin. Après les demi-finales et la finale, les bénéfices de l’événement seront reversés à EndoFrance, première association française de lutte contre l’endométriose. Une journée sportive et solidaire à partager en famille ou entre amis.Tout public
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rue Ste Agathe Tennis Club Florange 57190 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 59 32 60 florange@mairie-florange.fr
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English :
The Florange Tennis Club is hosting the final of the Moselle Women’s Trophy, a competition that celebrates women’s tennis. Following the semifinals and the final, the proceeds from the event will be donated to EndoFrance, France’s leading organization dedicated to fighting endometriosis. A day of sports and solidarity to enjoy with family or friends.
L’événement Trophée féminim de la Moselle Florange a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME
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