Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

UN CHÂTEAU DE CARTES

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 33 – 33 – 48 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-04-29 20:30:00

fin : 2027-04-29

Date(s) :

2027-04-29

Pascal Legros Organisation en accord avec Le Théâtre des Nouveautés présente Un château de cartes Avec Gérard Darmon, Isabelle Gélinas et Stéphan Wojtowicz

Adam et Caroline ont reçu Vincent et son amie à dîner.

Au départ de Vincent, Adam fait une crise de jalousie à sa femme. Pendant la dispute, ils entendent du bruit dans la maison… Lorsque tout d’un coup, Vincent apparaît car il est tombé en panne non loin.

Mais la situation a complètement changé, elle s’est même inversée. Maintenant, c’est Vincent qui est avec Caroline et ils sont venus chez Adam pour le dîner…

Durée 1h30

Auteur Hadrien RACCAH

Metteur en scène Serge POSTIGO

Avec Gérard DARMON Isabelle GÉLINAS Stéphan WOJTOWICZ

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

Pascal Legros Organisation, in collaboration with Le Théâtre des Nouveautés, presents *Un château de cartes* with Gérard Darmon, Isabelle Gélinas, and Stéphane Wojtowicz

Adam and Caroline have invited Vincent and his girlfriend over for dinner.

When Vincent leaves, Adam has a jealous outburst toward his wife. During the argument, they hear a noise in the house… When suddenly, Vincent reappears because his car broke down nearby.

But the situation has completely changed—it’s even been turned on its head. Now it’s Vincent who’s with Caroline, and they’ve come to Adam’s house for dinner?

Running time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Author: Hadrien RACCAH

Director: Serge POSTIGO

Cast: Gérard DARMON, Isabelle GÉLINAS, Stéphane WOJTOWICZ

L’événement UN CHÂTEAU DE CARTES Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par