Understella par Rinch Florange
Understella par Rinch Florange vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Florange
Understella par Rinch
51 avenue de Lorraine Florange Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-29 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Understella est le premier manga raconté en musique par RINCH. Dans ce ciné-concert, la narration musicale s’entremêle harmonieusement avec la projection des planches du manga, alternée par des plans animés.
Quand le soleil disparaît, la nuit perdure dans le monde sombre de HEL, où Arin rêve d’atteindre les étoiles. En découvrant un objet mystérieux près d’un cratère, il se demande s’il s’agit d’une clé pour son rêve ou d’un danger.Tout public
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51 avenue de Lorraine Florange 57190 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 59 44 90 mediatheque@mairie-florange.fr
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English :
Understella is the first manga to be narrated to music by RINCH. In this ciné-concert, the musical narration blends harmoniously with the projection of manga plates, alternated with animated shots.
When the sun disappears, night lingers on in the dark world of HEL, where Arin dreams of reaching for the stars. When he discovers a mysterious object near a crater, he wonders if it’s a key to his dream or a danger.
L’événement Understella par Rinch Florange a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME
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