Informations pratiques

Cabrières

UNE MATINÉE À L’ÉCOLE DES SORCIERS

10 rue de l’Église Cabrières Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-07

fin : 2026-10-07

Date(s) :

2026-10-07

Avis aux apprentis sorciers ! Rejoignez l’école, le temps d’une matinée, pour fabriquer vos accessoires de magie, relever quelques défis et mettre vos pouvoirs à l’épreuve, dans une ambiance ensorcelante… Lecture collective, suivie d’un atelier créatif.

Dès 7 ans

Gratuit sur inscription

Avis aux apprentis sorciers ! Rejoignez l’école, le temps d’une matinée, pour fabriquer vos accessoires de magie, relever quelques défis et mettre vos pouvoirs à l’épreuve, dans une ambiance ensorcelante… Lecture collective, suivie d’un atelier créatif.

Dès 7 ans

Gratuit sur inscription .

10 rue de l’Église Cabrières 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 73 20 mediatheque@cabrieres.fr

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English : UNE MATINÉE À L’ÉCOLE DES SORCIERS

Calling all apprentice wizards! Join us at the school for a morning of crafting your own magic props, taking on a few challenges, and putting your powers to the test—all in a spellbinding atmosphere… Group reading, followed by a creative workshop.

Ages 7 and up

Free with registration

L’événement UNE MATINÉE À L’ÉCOLE DES SORCIERS Cabrières a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS