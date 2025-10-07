UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Cabrières

UNE MATINÉE À L’ÉCOLE DES SORCIERS Cabrières

mercredi 7 octobre 2026 · Cabrières

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 7 octobre 2026
Fin
mercredi 7 octobre 2026
Adresse
10 rue de l'Église
Ville
34800 Cabrières
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Cabrières

UNE MATINÉE À L’ÉCOLE DES SORCIERS

10 rue de l’Église Cabrières Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-07
fin : 2026-10-07

Date(s) :
2026-10-07

Avis aux apprentis sorciers ! Rejoignez l’école, le temps d’une matinée, pour fabriquer vos accessoires de magie, relever quelques défis et mettre vos pouvoirs à l’épreuve, dans une ambiance ensorcelante… Lecture collective, suivie d’un atelier créatif.

Dès 7 ans
Gratuit sur inscription
Avis aux apprentis sorciers ! Rejoignez l’école, le temps d’une matinée, pour fabriquer vos accessoires de magie, relever quelques défis et mettre vos pouvoirs à l’épreuve, dans une ambiance ensorcelante… Lecture collective, suivie d’un atelier créatif.

Dès 7 ans
Gratuit sur inscription   .

10 rue de l’Église Cabrières 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 73 20  mediatheque@cabrieres.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : UNE MATINÉE À L’ÉCOLE DES SORCIERS

Calling all apprentice wizards! Join us at the school for a morning of crafting your own magic props, taking on a few challenges, and putting your powers to the test—all in a spellbinding atmosphere… Group reading, followed by a creative workshop.

Ages 7 and up
Free with registration

L’événement UNE MATINÉE À L’ÉCOLE DES SORCIERS Cabrières a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS

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