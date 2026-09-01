VIDE GRENIER A VILLEFRANCHE-DE-LAURAGAIS Place Gambetta Villefranche-de-Lauragais

Informations pratiques

Villefranche-de-Lauragais

VIDE GRENIER A VILLEFRANCHE-DE-LAURAGAIS

Place Gambetta CENTRE VILLE Villefranche-de-Lauragais Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-27 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-27 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-27

Vide grenier du Twirling le dimanche 27 septembre 2025 de 9h à 19h sur la Place Gambetta à l’occasion de la rue piétonne organisée par l’AICL.

Buvette et restauration sur place.

Infos exposants 8 euros les 3 metres

Inscription et renseignements twirlingvdlvidegrenier@gmail.com ou au 06.10.92.14.12. .

Place Gambetta CENTRE VILLE Villefranche-de-Lauragais 31290 Haute-Garonne Occitanie twirlingvdlvidegrenier@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Twirling Yard Sale on Sunday, September 27, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Place Gambetta, as part of the pedestrian street event organized by the AICL.

L’événement VIDE GRENIER A VILLEFRANCHE-DE-LAURAGAIS Villefranche-de-Lauragais a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE