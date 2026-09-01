VIDE GRENIER A VILLEFRANCHE-DE-LAURAGAIS Place Gambetta Villefranche-de-Lauragais
dimanche 27 septembre 2026 · Place Gambetta · Villefranche-de-Lauragais
Informations pratiques
Villefranche-de-Lauragais
VIDE GRENIER A VILLEFRANCHE-DE-LAURAGAIS
Place Gambetta CENTRE VILLE Villefranche-de-Lauragais Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-27 09:00:00
fin : 2026-09-27 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-27
Vide grenier du Twirling le dimanche 27 septembre 2025 de 9h à 19h sur la Place Gambetta à l’occasion de la rue piétonne organisée par l’AICL.
Buvette et restauration sur place.
Infos exposants 8 euros les 3 metres
Inscription et renseignements twirlingvdlvidegrenier@gmail.com ou au 06.10.92.14.12. .
Place Gambetta CENTRE VILLE Villefranche-de-Lauragais 31290 Haute-Garonne Occitanie twirlingvdlvidegrenier@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Twirling Yard Sale on Sunday, September 27, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Place Gambetta, as part of the pedestrian street event organized by the AICL.
L’événement VIDE GRENIER A VILLEFRANCHE-DE-LAURAGAIS Villefranche-de-Lauragais a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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- RUE PIÉTONNE Villefranche-de-Lauragais 26 septembre 2026
- VIDE GRENIER A VILLEFRANCHE-DE-LAURAGAIS Place Gambetta Villefranche-de-Lauragais 27 septembre 2026