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Vide-grenier Nant

Vide-grenier Nant

Vide-grenier Nant samedi 18 juillet 2026.

Ville : 12230 Nant

Département : Aveyron

Début : samedi 18 juillet 2026

Fin : dimanche 19 juillet 2026

Tarif :

Nant

Vide-grenier

Nant Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-07-18
fin : 2026-07-19

Date(s) :
2026-07-18

Venez chiner et faire de bonnes affaires !
Vide-grenier dans le village. Stands des habitants du hameau.
De 9h à 18h, Samedi et dimanche à Saint Michel de Rouviac
Vente exclusive au profit de l’association   .

Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 83 47 63 14 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and bargain !

L’événement Vide-grenier Nant a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)

À voir aussi à Nant (Aveyron)