Vide-grenier Nant
Vide-grenier Nant samedi 18 juillet 2026.
Nant
Vide-grenier
Nant Aveyron
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-07-18
fin : 2026-07-19
Date(s) :
2026-07-18
Venez chiner et faire de bonnes affaires !
Vide-grenier dans le village. Stands des habitants du hameau.
De 9h à 18h, Samedi et dimanche à Saint Michel de Rouviac
Vente exclusive au profit de l’association .
Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 83 47 63 14
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and bargain !
L’événement Vide-grenier Nant a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)
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- Lecture musicalisée et chantée Nant 30 mai 2026
- Danse contemporaine : créations au féminin Nant 31 mai 2026
- Spectacle musicale Nant 4 juin 2026
- Spectacle de théâtre Nant 7 juin 2026